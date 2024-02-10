Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Press Split

The war in Ukraine is worrying Europe – but there are also protests against armaments in Munich during Siko. Also present: Yanis Varoufakis.

Munich – The Ukraine war has changed the view of armaments, the Bundeswehr and the military in general, that much is certain. Nevertheless, there are still sharp critics of the “turning point”: Munich will also experience rallies and protests against the security conference (February 16th to 18th) in 2024: The organizers are expecting at least a stable number of participants, like them Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA explained. According to their information, 6,000 people came to the rally at Stachus last year. The was nevertheless a rather small number: In 2019, however, there were reportedly still 13,000 people.

Most recently, in 2023, another large rally with connections to the “lateral thinkers” scene also made headlines – Russian flags and Tirades against supposed “Ukrainian killer gangs” could be seen and heard there. The more traditional “Action Alliance against the NATO Security Conference” defined itself sharply in advance and also issued rules. Vladimir Putin's course is “wrong” and “disastrous,” emphasized co-organizer Heinz Michael Vilsmeier on Thursday (February 8).

What the Siko critics are planning in Munich, how they are countering feared “hijacking attempts from the right” – and what their demands are on NATO and the… War in Israel are:

War in Ukraine: Peace activists continue to protest – “war mood” in Germany?

Vilsmeier made it clear: He sees the debates going in the wrong direction as a result of the wars. “I think that the majority of opinion is already leaning towards war sentiment. This is something that concerns us very much,” he said IPPEN.MEDIA. There is “the idea that wars can be limited or somehow solved through more and more armaments.” In his opinion, this is “simply wrong” – although one “sees” Ukraine’s and Israel’s right to self-defense.

The makers and protagonists of the Munich anti-Siko demo (with Heinz Michael Vilsmeier in the middle) on Wednesday at their PK. © Florian Naumann/fkn

“Think of the Vietnam War or other major wars: all of them were ultimately ended through negotiations,” Vilsmeier explained Merkur.de. When asked whether with Wladimir Putin Negotiations were conceivable, he answered rather indirectly: “At some point NATO will hopefully be able to end the war in Ukraine through negotiations. Political decision-makers must be motivated to do this.”

Criticism of Israel from Siko opponents – and also from the traffic light government

With a view to the war in Gaza, the action alliance calls for “freedom and peace for all people between the Mediterranean and the Jordan” in a position paper – “freedom for Palestine” means “peace for Israel”. This includes criticism of the federal government – for example in view of the rejection of a UN resolution for an immediate ceasefire. “As an ally of Israel and a defender of its security, the federal government should use all means to ensure that Israel adheres to international conventions,” write the activists.

The topic should also be included in the rally on the Stachus. Shelly Steinberg will be one of the speakers. She was born in Israel, grew up in Germany, lived in both countries for a long time – and is a member of the Jewish-Palestinian dialogue group in Munich. The thrust of her post should be clear: In January, Steinberg accused Germany of “hypocrisy and complicity” in Israeli “crimes” in a posting on X.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

However, positions on the two wars that are particularly perceived in the West are not enough. In their call for the demo, the organizers put forward further demands – including “right to stay for all people” and “stop EU asylum reform”.

Siko protests with Varoufakis in Munich: What is planned from February 16th to 18th

The latter content would probably have been disgusting to the participants in last year's Querdenker rally on Königsplatz anyway. Nevertheless, the Siko opponents said they were on guard: in 2023 they had the feeling that their own actions were being “hijacked” – that was “a usual approach on the right,” said Vilsmeier. But there were no more such attempts this time.

The organizers have armed themselves with an “alliance consensus” on an “anti-fascist basis”. A clear rule will also apply to the demos: According to Vilsmeier, national flags are taboo. The demo and event plans summarized:

Short rally at the Bayerischer Hof (February 14th): Before the conference area is cordoned off, the activists are planning a photo opportunity including a short rally.

Major rally on Siko Saturday (February 17th): The first speeches will be held at Stachus from 1 p.m.

“Surrounding” of the Bayerischer Hof (February 17th): This is followed by a symbolic protest chain around the northern old town – quite large across Kaufinger Straße, Maximiliansplatz and Residenzstraße around the already cordoned off conference area. According to reports, Volodymyr Zelenskyj will also travel to Siko. The exact date was initially unclear.

Final rally (February 17): The final event will be a rally at Marienplatz. As a speaker he is controversial former Greek Prime Minister Yannis Varoufakis announced.

“Munich Peace Conference” (February 16 to 18): Another “Peace Conference” will take place parallel to the Siko. Varoufakis is also scheduled to appear here on Saturday. Another controversial speaker is expected on Friday: Irish MEP Clare Daly – a Ukrainian “Center against Disinformation” put her on a list of “Putin propagandists” like the one in 2022 Irish Times reported. According to his own statements, SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich also found himself there. The event is currently struggling with financing problems due to a dispute over city funding.

(fn)