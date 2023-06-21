Ali Maali (Dubai)

The technical staff of the Al-Bataeh team, led by Roman Radui, decided to keep the financial Siko Baba only from the resident players, and to dispense with the rest of the elements from this category, given the distinguished level that Siko showed during the first season in the professional, where Siko Baba (22 years old) participated in 22 A match in the ADNOC Professional League with 1492 minutes, and scored two goals against Al Nasr in the match that ended in a 2-2 draw in the first round and another goal against Al Dhafra in the match that ended 1-1 in the second round.

And this young talent in the midfield succeeded in making his mark very positively among the players residing among the country’s clubs through his clear influence with “Al-Raqi” and staying in the professional league for another season. During the season he had a golden pass, and he is a skilled player who is good at starting from the midfield well He was distinguished and was able to form in the season that ended a very understanding trio with the Brazilian Lawrence Du, who left Al-Raqi, and with the Cameroonian Anatole Abang, who is also continuing for a new season with Al-Bataeh.

The beginning of his talent was in the football stadiums in the Badalabogo region of Mali, and despite the young age of Siko Baba, he was a very influential element in the ranks of his Malian team, the Bamako stadium, where he crowned them before he completed the 18 years with various local titles, and he was a source of great confidence from the technical staff. For his financial team at the time, led by coach Mamoto Kani.

And with Sekou Baba remaining, the rest of the resident players leave from the other side, who are the Brazilian Nathan Philip, his other compatriot Jefferson Douglas, the Pakistani Hamza Masoud, the Ghanaian Koiko Yestiny, the Gambian Seni Kor and the Croatian Josep.