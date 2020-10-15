Highlights: Bengal governor meets family of Sikh personal security officer

Jagdeep Dhankar asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to correct the mistake

Dhankhar said that now is the time to heal the wounds rather than justify the incident

Kolkata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met the family of a Sikh personal security officer whose turban was reportedly dropped during a clash with the police. The governor asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to correct the mistake. Since taking over as the Governor of Bengal, Dhankar has had a dispute with Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress government. Dhankhar said that instead of justifying the incident, it is time to heal the wounds.

The video of a Sikh man’s clash with the police during the march to the BJP Secretariat on October 8 went viral on social media. Some people on social media said that the turban of a Sikh man has been removed during the clash. The man has been identified as 43-year-old Balwinder Singh, who hails from Bathinda, Punjab. The Governor tweeted, ‘Manvinder Singh Sirsa’s delegation along with Balwinder Singh’s wife Karamjit Kaur and son Harshveer met me. It was a difficult moment for me to face his wife and son seeking justice. I strongly urge Mamata Banerjee to correct the injustice that has happened. ‘

Dhankar warned Banerjee that seeking support on the sensitive issue could have adverse consequences. The governor expressed surprise at the case against Singh. In another tweet, Dhankhar said that the state should be with the victim rather than criminals on issues of human rights violations. The state government had earlier said that a political organization (BJP) is deliberately giving it religious color. The government has said that the turban fell in a clash with the police.