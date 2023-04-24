After a month-long search in India, Sikh separatist preacher Amritpal Singh has been arrested, police in India announced Sunday. The separatist leader is accused of having revived calls for an independent Sikh homeland and for the secession of the Indian state of Punjab.

Amritpal Singh was arrested by police on Sunday April 23 in Moga, Punjab, northwestern Indian state, after police had surrounded the site after receiving information that Singh was there, according to local media.

“The unrelenting pressure exerted by the police over the last 35 days left Singh without a choice,” police officer Sukhchain Singh Gill told reporters.

Singh was transferred to the northeastern Indian city of Dibrugarh, where he will be detained until he is brought before a court to answer the charges against him.

Ashwini Dubey, a lawyer for the state of Punjab, said that Singh’s arrest would help the police to dismantle the Sikh separatist network.

The police called on “citizens to maintain peace and harmony.”

Separatist Radical Sikhism

Amritpal Singh is accused of extremist preaching of Sikhism (a monotheistic religion) and call for the creation of a Sikh state called Khalistan. The Sikhs are a religious minority in India, which claims to be discriminated against by the Hindu majority.

In February, Singh and his armed supporters with swords, knives and weapons They stormed a police station in response to the arrest of one of their assistants, charged with assault and attempted kidnapping. The attack injured several police officers.

On March 18, Amritpal Singh fled, triggering a massive manhunt by the authorities.

Police declared Singh a fugitive and charged him, along with his supporters, with creating discord in the state, attempted murder and attacking police personnel. For this reason, the authorities deployed thousands of soldiers and have already arrested about 100 of his supporters, according to the AP agency.

In a video posted on social media, Singh appeared in Delhi, calling the police operation an “attack on the Sikh community.”

“I have never been afraid of being arrested and I don’t have it today either. My morale is good. Nobody can hurt me. It is God’s will,” he had stated.

Singh also heads Punjab Heirs, an organization that was part of a massive campaign to mobilize farmers against controversial agricultural reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The movement championed lengthy protests, which began in 2020 and ended when the Modi government withdrew the legislation in November 2021.

Punjab state, which is 58% Sikh and 39% Hindu, experienced violent pro-Khalistan separatist movements in the 1980s and early 1990s, which left thousands dead. The insurgency was crushed by Indian forces in 1990.

With AFP and AP