JALANDHAR, India — During his first trip to India as Prime Minister of Canada in 2018, Justin Trudeau paid a visit to the northern state of Punjab, where he obtained a list of India’s most wanted men on Canadian soil.

The murder this year of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a man on that list, has turned into a diplomatic war between India and Canada. Trudeau claimed last month that Indian agents had orchestrated the murder inside Canada. India rejected the claim and accused Canada of ignoring its warnings that Canadian Sikh extremists like Nijjar were plotting to spark violence in Punjab in hopes of turning the state into a separate Sikh nation.

But analysts, political leaders and residents say there is little support in Punjab for a secessionist cause that peaked in violence decades ago.

The violence in Punjab that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government attributes to Sikh separatists is, in fact, mainly gang-related, a mix of extortion, narcotics trafficking and score-settling. Criminal masterminds, often operating from abroad, take advantage of economic desperation in a state where farmers are oppressed by mounting debt and many young people are unemployed — problems compounded by a sense of political alienation in Sikh communities. minority.

For Modi, pursuing a small but vocal group of criminals in a distant country — India had been pushing for the extradition of 26 people before Nijjar’s death — and the amplification of the separatist threat provide a political narrative ahead of an election. national next year.

This promotes Modi’s strongman leader image and has led even some of his harshest critics to join him in facing the Canadian prosecution.

Fanning the threat of Khalistan – the potential Sikh homeland – as a national issue has pushed India’s 25 million Sikhs into a difficult position. Old wounds of prejudice have been reopened and they find themselves in the middle of a diplomatic clash.

For Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), exaggeratedly portraying security risks in a minority community comes at little cost, analysts say.

The party, whose leaders support a nationalist ideology that prioritizes the Hindu majority over minority groups such as Christians, has tried to court Sikhs as an electorate, viewing them as part of the extended Hindu family.

But Sikhs have opposed that effort, seeing it as an attempt to erase their unique identity. Sikhs were a dominant part of a farmers’ movement in 2021 that presented Modi with the biggest political challenge of his tenure, forcing him to make a rare concession, with Parliament repealing laws intended to open agriculture to market forces.

In last year’s Punjab assembly elections, the BJP won only 2 of 117 seats.

“There is no Khalistan movement as such,” said Surinder Singh Jodhka, a professor of sociology at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. “But there is a feeling that somehow we are not getting justice.”

Khalistan has largely remained a diaspora issue, and supporters of violently persecuting the cause constitute a tiny minority.

Khalistan was an obsession for some Sikhs in countries such as Britain and the United States. Canada, with more than 770 thousand Sikhs, has the largest Sikh population outside of India. Many of them left India during or after separatist violence, carrying wounds that fueled their support for the Khalistani cause.

Khalistan has become a major issue in Indian politics in recent years. During the Sikh-led farmer protests in 2021, Modi’s lieutenants often labeled protesters as Khalistanis fanned by outside forces. “Modi is seeking votes with this policy,” said Kamaljit Singh, a Jalandhar farmer. “We are caught in the middle.”

