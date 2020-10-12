In West Bengal, an FIR has been lodged against the police only for pulling the turban of Sikh security personnel. An FIR has been lodged in Kolkata’s Howrah police station. Earlier, a delegation of Sikh leaders met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Governor had said that strict action will be taken against the policemen who are guilty of this case.In Delhi, a delegation of Sikh leaders including Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Sunday. During this meeting, the governor said that the turban pulling incident was sad and said that strict action will be taken against those who are guilty of it.

The governor said – this is a gross insult to the Sikh community

After this meeting, the governor wrote on Twitter, “The delegation led by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Maninder Singh Sirsa submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s officials about the insult of a Sikh clan, a gross insult to the entire Sikh community. Hai and justice was demanded for Balwinder Singh.

Question on police action in West Bengal

Sirsa said in a letter to Dhankhar that excessive use of force by West Bengal policemen is contrary to the secular nature of the Constitution. Dhankar said that this is a gross misuse of police power. He said that as Governor I assured the delegation that action would be taken against the officer for such insults.