Another unconvincing race direction for Janny Sikazwe. This time the Zambian whistle ended up in the sights for Belgium-Canada. Two penalties for the Canadians: one given after a lap in the Var, the second not even seen. However, nothing compared to what he did last January, in the African Cup, in the match between Tunisia and Mali.

Double ending

—

With the Tunisians one goal down and desperate for an equaliser, Sikazwe twice whistled for an early end to the match. The first in the 85th minute, the second in the 89th minute unleashing protests from Tunisia which was also demanding a substantial recovery given the many interruptions. The referee didn’t want to hear any reason and even went out escorted by the police. Then in the locker room even the proposal to the teams, while the coaches were already at the press conference, to return to the field to play 3 minutes with the fourth official, given that Sikazwe was headed to the emergency room for suspected sunstroke. The referee later recounted: “The doctors told me my body wasn’t cooling down. A little longer and I would have ended up in a coma and that would have been the end of it. I think God told me to end the game. He told me saved”. And now a disastrous rehearsal on a multi-spotlight stage.