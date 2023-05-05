Siiri Rantanen 1924–2023 | Three Olympics and three World Championships – Äitee supported Finnish skiing for more than 15 years

Siiri Rantanen was one of the biggest icons of Finnish cross-country skiing and skiing as a whole. Her nickname Äitee was enough to tell several generations who she was. There was no need to mention the official name.

When Rantanen showed himself in prestigious skiing competitions in his last decades, the attention of the media was guaranteed. And there was good reason, because the attention of the sports audience was also certain. Santanen’s brisk and sympathetic nature always made me happy. He maintained his cheerfulness until his last years.

He won several medals in the merit competitions, but only one gold medal. It was the relay skiing gold medal at the Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympics in Italy in 1956. At that time, the women’s relay team had three members. The other team members were Mirja Hietamies and Sirkka Polkunen.

The members of the women’s relay team that brought Olympic gold were Mirja Hietamies, Sirkka Polkunen and Siiri Rantanen (right).

the message the Olympic gold remained Äite’s only prestigious competition victory, but it can be largely attributed to her. He was the anchor of the team and started his part six seconds behind the leading Soviet Union.

Rantanen closed the gap during his five kilometer section. The solution took place on the last climb of the entire relay, when Rantanen overtook his sister from the Soviet Union.

Rantanen had received his first Olympic medal four years earlier at the Oslo Olympics in Holmenkollen. If there had not been other Finns participating, Rantanen would have won the gold even then.

At that time, Finland took a triple victory in the 10 km race. The winner was another of the memorable Finnish female skiers of that time, Lydia Wideman. Rantanen’s later gold medal teammate got the silver Mirja Hietamies.

Siiri Rantanen at speed on the track in the 1950s.

Although In the end, Rantanen won only one gold medal, his level is illustrated by the fact that he received an Olympic medal in three consecutive Olympics. After the medals at the Oslo and Cortina Olympics, he got a bronze in the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics relay.

Rantanen’s Olympic success is also emphasized by the fact that in the 1952 Oslo Olympics, the 10 km individual distance was the only competition for women. In 1956 in Cortina and 1960 in Squaw Valley, women already competed in the relay, but the ten was still the only individual distance.

In value competitions Rantanen was Finland’s support and security for a long time and often. He was part of the medal team of the world championships three times: in Falun, Sweden in 1954 and in Lahti in 1958. He got his last prestigious medal at the World Championships in Zakopane, Poland in 1962, when Finland got bronze.

In Falun and Lahti, he also received a personal medal: silver in Falun and bronze in Lahti. Her achievements are further emphasized by the fact that even in these World Championships, 10 kilometers was the only individual distance for women.

Äiteer in front of her trophy cabinet in Lahti in 2017.

Rantanen won 11 Finnish championships in addition to his international success. He competed his best years as a member of the Lahti Ski Club, and as a great figure of Lahti skiing, he was known by the sports public until this millennium.

Back in 2017, Rantanen was the star of Lahti’s Salpausselkä ski stadium. He then skied in Lahti’s most recent World Ski Championships in the stadium amid the applause of the audience during the lap of honor.

Siiri Rantanen was the star of Lahti’s Salpausselkä ski stadium in March 2017.

Siiri Rantanen was married to Kalervo Rantanen. They have two children, Martti and Aarre.

Siiri Rantanen participated in hacker skiing in November 1967.

Siiri Rantanen was filmed for his 90th birthday interview at the Lahti stadium in December 2014.

The flowered hero at his 90th birthday in 2014.

Siiri Rantanen and Aira Samulin in 2017.

Siiri Rantanen and Juha Mieto met in May 2021.

Siiri Rantanen in Lahti in 2021.

