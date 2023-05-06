Siiri Rantanen 1924–2023 | National athletes remember the skiing legend, the presidential couple sent their condolences

Ranta was also remembered in his birthplace in Tohmajärvi. Rantanen was born in the village of Kaurila, where Tohmajärvi’s current municipal manager Mikko Löppönen also comes from.

And fellow athletes that other public figures have remembered the person who died on Friday From Siiri Ranta. A skiing legend died At the age of 98 in Lahti.

“His significance was very great for international women’s sports,” said the Olympic champion in skiing Sami Jauhojärvi for HS in the evening.

“Condolences to the relatives.”

Three-time Olympic champion in skiing Marja-Liisa Kirvesniemi received the news of Rantanen’s death with emotion.

“Siiri was the Mother of all Finnish skiing. In his own group, he was a popular figure among his own age, but also among the younger ones”, Kirvesniemi recalled to HS.

Skier of four world championships Aino-Kaisa Saarinen describes the skiing legend as a great role model.

“She was successful in her sports career, but also raised the status of women’s sports. Banged her fists on the table demanding the same rights for female athletes, and brought grievances to the fore. She was a pioneer in advancing the rights of female athletes,” said Saarinen for STT on Friday evening.

Siiri “Äitee” Rantanen was a pioneer of Finnish women’s sports. Women’s cross-country skiing was accepted for the first time at the 1952 Winter Olympics in Oslo, where Rantanen poled by Lydia Wideman and Mirja Hietamienen after 10 kilometers for bronze.

Rantanen experienced the star moment of his racing career four years later in Italy at the Olympic track in Cortina d’Ampezzo. He won gold in the 3×5 kilometer relay with Sirkka Polkunen and Hietamiehe.

Siiri Rantanen (left), Marja-Liisa Kirvesniemi, Veikko Kankkonen and Juha Mieto at the announcement ceremony of the ski athletes selected for the Ski Museum’s Nordic Ski Hall of Fame in Lahti on March 2, 2017.

President Sauli Niinistö and his spouse, Dr Jenni Haukio sent their condolences to Rantanen’s family on Friday evening, the president’s office said.

Ranta was also remembered in his birthplace in Tohmajärvi in ​​North Karelia. Rantanen was born on December 14, 1924 in the village of Kaurila in Tohmajärvi, from which the current mayor of Tohmajärvi is also Mikko Löppönen is from.

“The sad news of Siiri Rantanen’s passing also spread to Tohmajärvi. The municipality of Tohmajärvi expresses its condolences to Siiri’s family and honors Siiri’s memory on Monday with a mourning flag at the municipality’s offices”, Löppönen communicated on Friday evening.

CEO of the Finnish Olympic Committee Taina Susiluoto described by the messaging service on Twitter From the beach to “the joy of exercise”.

“Yesterday we discussed his exemplary role at the Joensuu Sports Academy’s 20th anniversary party. Today he skied towards the sky. A wonderful woman. Finland thanks you. Warm condolences to the loved ones”, Susiluoto wrote in the evening.

HS working group: Ismo Uusitupa, Vesa Mäkinen, Ilona Tyystjärvi