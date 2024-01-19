Siilinjärvi | The school bus ended up in a ditch – the accident was survived with a scare

No one was injured in the situation. The bus driver is suspected of endangering traffic safety.

School children the bus he was driving fell into a ditch in Siilinjärvi in ​​Pohjois-Savo on Friday morning, says Eastern Finland's police.

The accident happened a little before nine in the morning on Ranta-Toivalantie. Pohjois-Savo rescue service was alerted about the traffic accident at 8:49 am.

According to the police, there was a driver and 12 students in the bus when the accident happened, but no one was injured.

According to the information received by the police, the bus had tilted to the right in the direction of travel due to heavy snow. However, the bus did not overturn.

Eastern Finland the police situation center tells STT that it has snowed heavily in the Kuopio region during the night and morning before Friday. According to the police, the road is a small dirt road with a speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour. According to the situation center, the patrol that was there said that there was a lot of snow at the accident site.

The police did not comment on the age of the children on the bus and what school they attended. However, the school has been informed about the incident.

The bus driver is suspected of endangering traffic safety.