Siikajoki | The motorist ran over the police and ran away

A passenger car the driver pulled over a speeding car on the border of Liminga and Siikajoki on the night before Saturday, says the North Ostrobothnia police in their press release.

The driver was driving at high speed when a police car drove up against him. The police car followed the car, causing the driver to speed up even more.

A motorcycle policeman a few kilometers away measured the driver’s speed at 197 kilometers per hour. The speed limit on the road section is 100 kilometers per hour.

Kaahari was finally caught when another motorcycle police officer stopped the car in the village of Paavola.

During the event it was dark. The road surface was wet, and visibility was further reduced due to the fog.

The driver is suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety, and was ordered to a temporary driving ban.