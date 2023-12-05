Minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance) sees no reason to slow down the speed of climate policy in Europe in order to keep the wind out of the sails of populist right-wing parties. On the contrary: great haste remains necessary at the UN climate summit, according to the D66 minister. “The only thing that is really at risk is the survival of people and the planet.”
Edwin Timmer
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Sigrid #Kaag #waves #calls #slower #climate #policy #Survival #people #planet #danger