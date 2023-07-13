Party leader Sigrid Kaag of D66 will not be available as party leader in the next elections. She writes this in a letter to the members of her party. “It has put too much strain on my family,” the politician explains. She is under serious threat and under heavy security, which is hard on her family.

“Many of you have asked me to once again assume the responsibility of political leadership. Your support and encouragement touch me. For me, in addition to love and appreciation, the past period was also accompanied by hate, intimidation and threats. That put a heavy burden on my family. It was hard for me at times, but bearable. For my family it is different, especially a new period of taking responsibility would take many years. All things considered, I have decided not to run for the position of leader of the party. I thank you all, including the voter, but also those who spoke out against intimidation to give the silent majority a voice. That gives me hope,’ says Kaag in her explanation.

Until the next cabinet takes office, she will continue as caretaker Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister. The politician does not yet know what she wants to do next and whether that will be in the Netherlands. It is also unknown who will succeed her.

Expectations were high when Kaag became party leader in 2021. She wanted to become the first female prime minister in the Netherlands and advocated a new administrative culture. In the elections, the politician won five seats and made D66 the second party in the Chamber. After a turbulent formation period, she became Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance in the fourth and last Rutte cabinet.

Dilemma has been going on for a year

Kaag says it was her own decision to stop. She has only felt encouraged by her party D66 to continue.

Her decision had been up in the air for some time. Kaag said in the television program at the end of May College Tour that her family wants her to quit politics. “My family always comes first,” she added. Now the party leader says that the dilemma has been going through her head for a year.

"I will not stop because safety and the atmosphere are an issue for me," says Kaag Fidelity. It's not the job itself, she says. She finds that exciting and challenging and she still has all the motivation for it. "I can go on for myself. But it is the issue for my family. I personally experience a lot of support."

Private life under magnifying glass

Kaag returned to the Netherlands in 2017 after almost 34 years abroad to become Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. She was an acclaimed diplomat. But her private life was, to her horror, directly under a magnifying glass through her marriage to a Palestinian man. She quickly denounced the political climate in the Netherlands and turned against populism and Islamophobia.

She became a favorite target for populists and conspiracy theorists. That went so far that a conspiracy theorist appeared in front of her house with a burning torch. That was difficult for her: ,,I also came to the Netherlands to give my children a basis. This is my country, their country. They only have Dutch nationality. But they’ve gotten such a distorted and misrepresented image of their own. I don’t wish them that.”

According to Kaag, the fact that it evokes so much resistance from some people says something about the social climate in the Netherlands. "There is misogyny (misogyny, ed.) Unfortunately," she says Fidelity. "Especially if women dare to stick their necks out."

Understanding of colleagues

BBB frontwoman Caroline van der Plas understands Kaag’s choice, she says in a response on social media. “Fundamentally politically disagree with @SigridKaag on almost everything, but I also got to know another side of her as a person,” writes Van der Plas on Twitter. “I wish her the best of luck in her future life and career. And can very well imagine her decision to choose for her family.”

PvdA leader Attje Kuiken finds Kaag’s decision “not entirely surprising after very intense political years”, but regrettable. “You are a sincere person, passionate politician with your own style and a progressive ally. The future will surely bring something beautiful. I wish you all the best.”