Jerome David Salinger (1919-2010) has gone down in history for ‘The Catcher in the Rye’, a novel that has been inspiring generations of young people since 1951. The identification with Holden Caulfield, the adolescent who despises adults, the rebel with a fear of growing up, continues to work. Salinger also entered the category of myth by having vanished from public life.

His figure inspires ‘Dreams of a writer in New York’, a film set in New York in the 90s and starring a young aspiring writer, who gets a job as an assistant to Salinger’s literary agent. Among other tasks, he must respond to the many letters sent by fans around the world to the writer, without sending any. Departing from the protocol, the protagonist begins to personalize the answers. As you use the voice of a great writer, you will begin to discover yours.

Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley (daughter of Andie MacDowell) star in a film based on the autobiographical novel ‘My year with Salinger’ (ed. Bruguera) by Joanna Rakoff, directed by Canadian Philippe Falardeau, author of ‘Professor Lazhar’, an Oscar-nominated non-English-language film. The film had the honor of opening the last Berlinale, although the critics were not very benevolent and accused it of being syrupy, topical and with a structure similar to ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.