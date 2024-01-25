“No indiscretion has been leaked from my British colleagues regarding the state of health of Kate Middleton. However, if we exclude an oncological pathology of the genital system, the hospitalization times – 14 days from the surgery which the Princess of Wales underwent subjected, and the 3 months of hospitalization that she will have to respect – are too many, and for this reason compatible with the consequences of deep endometriosis, a disabling disease that affects the genitourinary system and the intestinal area, between the colon, rectum and uterus Endometriosis, in fact, causes severe pain before and during the menstrual cycle, when having sexual intercourse and during defecation. Excruciating pain that also occurs with urination.” Thus to Adnkronos Salute Vito Trojano, president of Sigo – Italian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics, returning to Princess Kate's health problems.

“Obviously we are in the field of hypotheses – Trojano points out – even if everything would suggest a total hysterectomy, with removal of the uterus and ovaries, due to endometriosis. If this were the case, however the Princess of Wales will be able to return to a normal life as soon as the convalescence period is over”.

Endometriosis in Italy “affects 3 million women – underlines the expert – there are many patients with a clear diagnosis. The peak occurs between the ages of 30 and 40, but the pathology can also appear in lower age groups” . The diagnosis often arrives after a long and expensive journey, “most of the time experienced with serious psychological repercussions for the woman”. Women suffering from endometriosis report menstrual pain. The pain can be chronic and persistent, with aggravation during the menstrual period. Some women complain of asthenia and slight hyperthermia, which can be accentuated during the menstrual period, and depressive phenomena, “also because it is among the main causes of infertility among women. 30% of infertility is in fact due to this pathology”.

“For this reason, also thanks to Sigo”, the president remarks, endometriosis has been included “in the list of chronic and disabling pathologies, recognizing these patients the right to benefit from some specialized control services free of charge”. The disease cannot be prevented, but “recourse to surgery must be the last chance – warns Trojano – also because it only partially solves the problem. On the drug front, however, we have progestins available. Used over time they can keep the symptoms are under control, but they certainly do not reduce the formation of voluminous cysts which compress other organs”. (by Francesca Filippi)