Christmas dinners and lunches are just around the corner. And the restaurants already have full reservations. The rush to find a place in an establishment can make us choose the ‘tun tun’, without knowing, or without paying close attention to the details that tell us if it is a trustworthy establishment due to its cleanliness, the appearance of the dishes they serve. or if they meet food safety standards. The experts explain to us those points to which we must pay special attention to avoid entering a ‘risky’ restaurant.

Dirt in the bathroom



If there is something that all the specialists agree on, it is that the first thing we should look at is the premises’ toilets. “Dirty bathrooms, without paper or soap…” is one of the main signs to rule out a restaurant, says Gemma del Caño, pharmacist and food safety expert. The reflection that must be made is that if they take care of the cleanliness of one of the areas that are most visible and that should be most hygienic, how will it be in other areas that are not visible like the kitchen. “It is one of the recommendations to which we give the greatest importance when we advise hospitality businesses,” says Ricardo Ruiz, head of a consulting firm that works with restaurants so that they comply with the requirements demanded in health inspections.

Unswept floors, dirty rags…



«Dirty, sticky bars, unswept floors with remains of food and napkins, torn or stained wallpaper, peeling paint, dirty window panes… are a scenario that leaves no doubt about the hygiene of the premises» , lists the food safety expert. Another clue: the rags, whether they are dirty or “that they use the same cloth for everything,” adds Gemma Del Caño. «Rags and cloths accumulate a large amount of dirt and bad odors. They are an ideal element for spreading microorganisms on the surfaces that we clean with them. The correct thing to do is to use disposable paper and a cleaner appropriate for surfaces in contact with food,” she warns. “Seeing dirt in corners and poor lighting should also put us on guard,” completes the author of the ‘farmagemma’ blog.

Clothes with stains and careless hands



The restaurant employees give us many clues about the hygiene of the premises and the safety of the food served. «Cooks with uncovered hair, waiters who don’t wash their hands. And no, gloves are not worth it, hands must be scrupulously washed,” continues Gemma del Caño. In particular, ‘sloppy’ nails can set us back. The waiters’ clothes also provide valuable information: they must be exclusive for work and do not ‘show off’ stains. There are other habits of waiters that take away our desire to eat in a restaurant. “For example, from picking up your cell phone, serving food without being careful not to put your fingers in the puree, pasta…, touching the pintxos or bread that they serve you with your hands,” says the person in charge of the consultancy. in food safety.

Cutlery and even the menu card with leftovers



It’s unpleasant to be assigned a table in a bar that hasn’t been picked up yet. Not only is it about spending an unpleasant time next to dirty glasses, plates with olive pits or remains of tortilla or rabas, but it is another sign of carelessness. «If the restaurant offers the menu cards torn, worn, with blobs of sauce, it tells you that they do not pay attention to cleanliness. And if the staff does not worry about these details, they may be neglecting even more important things that we do not see,” adds the director of the consultancy.

A dirty glass or ‘something’ on the plate



If we find a glass or cutlery with remains that indicate that it has not been properly washed, it can make us suspect hygiene in general. But it is even more serious, logically, “to find something on the plate, an insect, a hair…”, adds the food safety expert. It should set off alarm bells that something is going very wrong in the kitchen.

Smell of fried food



Not having proper smoke extraction is a defect that also influences the quality of the service offered by the establishment. Smell is a great detector of irregularities: whether the restaurant smells like rancid grease, bad oil, burnt food, or just a general stench. “A place that gives importance to hygiene will work to eliminate persistent bad odors,” the expert clarifies.

Food at room temperature



“Food at room temperature, or worse, the tortilla on top of the refrigerated displays, be careful!”, adds the pharmacist to the list. We can’t see if they preserve the food well, “but in some stores you do see raw or unrefrigerated fillets,” she warns. «We try to get businesses to go beyond complying with food handling and safety regulations. A restaurant should be cleaner than our own home. We tell them: engrave that maxim in your head and let the kitchen, bar and dining room staff do the same!”, concludes Ricardo Ruiz.