From: Florian Naumann

Hungary is using its Council Presidency to “troll” the EU. Why? Experts see Orbán in trouble – but not as a puppet of Putin and Xi.

“Why?” is a simple question in connection with Viktor Orbán. Why does Hungary’s Prime Minister annoy the EU with vetoes against Ukraine aid packages, with uncoordinated trips to Vladimir PutinXi Jinping and Donald Trump? Even more than the crossfire in asylum policy or the persistent Hungarian thirst for Russian oil, these diplomatic stunts are puzzling.

“Why?” Hungarian opposition politician Klára Dobrev suspected in a conversation with IPPEN.MEDIA most recently Orbán’s desire for flattery from behind the machinations of authoritarian states. But reliable answers are rare. “We analysts also find it difficult to give clear answers to this,” said Hungarian political scientist and economist Péter Krekó on Monday (26 August) in a panel of experts at the think tank Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). The result was partly counterproductive for Hungary’s and Orbán’s position. But the Hungary and Eastern Europe specialists did not see one thing: direct orders from Russia and China.

Orbán’s course “serves Russia and China” – but follows its own logic: Why Hungary is trolling the EU

Orbán’s self-interest: “Orbán is primarily supporting the survival of his own regime,” said political scientist Támas Matura of the Corvinus University in Budapest in the panel. The Budapest-Belgrade train line, co-financed with Chinese funds, also helps supporters and confidants of the government. China is investing heavily in Hungary, for example in electric car battery factories. “What Orban does usually serves Russia and China – but it also serves his interests,” said fellow professor Krekó.

"Of course Russia uses the classic 'money traps', but that's not all," Krekó explained. "Orbán thinks that NATO and the EU are projects of the past." Hungary's prime minister believes that Russia and China will become stronger. "Countries with similar governments pursue similar goals," Matura said, giving another simple explanation for the alliance.

“Of course Russia uses the classic ‘money traps’, but that’s not all,” Krekó explained. “Orbán thinks that NATO and the EU are projects of the past.” Hungary’s prime minister believes that Russia and China will become stronger. “Countries with similar governments pursue similar goals,” Matura said, giving another simple explanation for the alliance. EU as perceived opponent: “Orbán sees the EU as a threat,” Krekó later added. Even after five to ten years of campaigning, European institutions are more popular in Hungary than Orbán’s government – and the EU is diametrically opposed to the values ​​it represents. Chaos in the EU could partly be in Orbán’s interest, Matura also said.

“Orbán sees the EU as a threat,” Krekó later added. Even after five to ten years of campaigning, European institutions are more popular in Hungary than Orbán’s government – and the EU is diametrically opposed to the values ​​it represents. Chaos in the EU could partly be in Orbán’s interest, Matura also said. Dispute over EU funds: Hungary’s course has already had “unintended and undesirable” effects, said Matura: the freezing of billions of euros in funds for Budapest. As far as he knows, Orbán’s government assumes that the funds for Hungary are lost. But this also means that one of the last “shackles” has fallen. “Let’s go to Moscow, let’s go to Beijing,” is now the motto.

Hungary’s course has already had “unintended and undesirable” effects, said Matura: the freezing of billions of euros in funds for Budapest. As far as he knows, Orbán’s government assumes that the funds for Hungary are lost. But this also means that one of the last “shackles” has fallen. “Let’s go to Moscow, let’s go to Beijing,” is now the motto. Orbán’s megalomania: Hungary’s EU Council Presidency offers opportunities, explained Krekó. Orbán has used at least one of them – the one for greater visibility on the world political stage. He presents himself “as a world-class leader”, for example at meetings with Putin, Xi and Trump.

There are “no signs that Orbán’s actions are being carried out directly on the instructions of his authoritarian friends,” stressed Latvian former Interior Minister Marija Golubeva in the CEPA expert panel.

Orbán under pressure: What Hungary is gambling on – and why it could go wrong (again)

However, the experts did not see Orbán’s course as a recipe for success. “I think it is mainly undermining his position in the EU,” said Krekó about Hungary’s “troll diplomacy” and the recent scandal surrounding Orbán’s “peace mission.” Orbán had also already failed in the EU Parliament: his Fidesz had actually wanted to join Giorgia Meloni’s ECR group – but Meloni had turned him down. “Nobody wants a troublemaker in their group,” said Krekó. Now Orbán is stuck with the influential “patriots.” “Orbán has overplayed his diplomacy.” Five years ago, it would have been considered completely impossible that funds would actually be frozen: “The air around Hungary is freezing,” the expert judged.

“When you’re in a winning position, you don’t have to resort to troll diplomacy.”

There are also signs of a certain loss of reality in EU affairs: Orbán, for example, has chosen Ursula von der Leyen as a “bogeyman” – although it was to be expected that the German would become Commission President again. But the Hungarian expert already saw Orbán’s next move looming: a blocking minority in the European Council – that is, among the heads of the Council and government – is the goal. If the FPÖ succeeds in Austria and populist Andrej Babis in the Czech Republic, this could improve Orbán’s starting position.

Golubeva was more skeptical: the Orbán camp is currently in the minority. “At the moment he is taking very big risks. His grandiose thinking is obviously making him overlook this.” But she gave some advice to the EU members: they would benefit from abandoning the principle of unanimity, especially with regard to Orbán and similar cases. Whether this insight will prevail will only become clear in the coming years. (fn)