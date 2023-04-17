The Lyrid Star Shower in April is usually one of the most beautiful spectacles seen in the sky, but the astronomical phenomenon also brings radical and important changes, therefore, we present to you the signs of the zodiac that will have a hard time in love before the astrological phenomenon It usually happens at certain times of the year.

After appreciating the famous pink moon that although filled with energy, luck and abundance, the Lyrid meteor shower will leave negative effects on the love of various signs of the Zodiac

The experts in astronomy and astrology are on the lookout for the Rain of Lyrid Stars, because before the visual spectacle, they are interested in knowing how it will affect the signs of the zodiac with respect to love.

The meteor shower that lasts from April 16 to 26 of each year, will considerably influence the theme of love, among the signs most affected by the radiant of the constellation Lyra, which will peak on the 22nd, are the following.

The rigid people of this sign, before saying goodbye to their birthday month and starting with the energy of the Taurus, will be affected by questions of love, as revealed by astrology experts, it is time to connect with people.

Remember to be patient with everyone, especially understanding with people who are not very pleasant, because the problems will be more latent by being more emotional than normal.

Before the night event, people under this sign will make them rigid, therefore, it is convenient to avoid making important decisions, since by not avoiding actions, it can lead to everything ending in conflict before the sign of the scales.

First, it is important that you stay away from those who do not contribute anything to your life, likewise, manifest because better times will come to find love by surrounding yourself with new people.