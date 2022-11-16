Home page politics

Ukraine extends martial law and mobilization. Experts interpret this as a sign of the duration of the war. All information in the news ticker.

Kyiv – Statistically, it takes 15 months for a war between two states to end. In the Ukraine war, it is currently not foreseeable when, and if so, how, an end to the war can be brought about. Most recently, both Kyiv and Moscow rejected negotiations. The “question of resuming negotiations” is currently not possible, according to Ukraine.

The Ukraine war is continuing – and is currently also being shaped by events in Poland. A suspected Ukrainian missile killed two people in the village of Przewodów near the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, fighting in Ukraine itself continues. On Tuesday, Kyiv reported the heaviest shelling since the beginning of the war.

Apparently, further fighting is expected in Ukraine. Martial law and mobilization of the army were extended by parliament on Wednesday for a further 90 days.

Military decisions in Kyiv: indicator for the duration of the war?

The two measures will initially apply until February 19, 2023, local media reported in Kyiv on Wednesday. Almost 300 MPs voted for the fourth extension since the Russian attack on February 24. 226 votes would have been necessary.

Martial law gives the military extended rights and restricts civil liberties such as the right to demonstrate. Many experts see the duration of the state of war as an indicator of how long Kyiv is currently preparing for fighting. (as/dpa)