You can distinguish natural strawberries from strawberries with harmful additives by their smell and appearance. One of the users of the Chinese platform Sohu wrote about which berries should not be bought. RIA News…

So, according to the author of the article, naturally grown strawberries have a pronounced aroma and rich taste. At the same time, a berry that is odorless, but distinguished by a bright color, most likely contains dyes.

In addition, you should not buy large berries or berries of an unusual shape – as the author of the material emphasized, the large size of strawberries is stimulated by hormones. With frequent use, these berries can harm the body.

You should also pay attention to such a sign as the color of the leaves at the top of the berry. If the strawberries are fresh, the leaves should be bright emerald green. They have a dark shade, which means the berries were not harvested on the day of sale.

