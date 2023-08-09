Home page politics

The USA is Israel’s protecting power and also an important ally for Saudi Arabia. © Oded Ballilty/AP/dpa/Symbolbild

For decades, a rapprochement between the two states seemed as good as impossible. But now, according to reports, there could be outlines of an agreement. However, many questions and hurdles remain.

Riyadh/Tel Aviv/Washington – According to a US media report, there is movement in the event of a possible rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Israel. As the “Wall Street Journal” reported, citing US government circles, the US and Saudi Arabia have agreed in principle on the outlines of a corresponding agreement.

Accordingly, Saudi Arabia would recognize Israel in return for US security guarantees and help in setting up a civilian nuclear program. Israel would have to make comprehensive concessions to the Palestinians. For decades, a rapprochement between the two states seemed as good as impossible.

The New York Times had also previously reported on such a plan. Since then there has been speculation as to whether Saudi Arabia could become the next country in the Arab world to normalize its relations with Israel. The USA is Israel’s protecting power and also an important ally for Saudi Arabia.

However, there are still many unanswered questions and hurdles for a possible breakthrough, which according to the “Wall Street Journal” could come about in the next 9 to 12 months. This includes Israel’s right-wing religious government, in which concessions to the Palestinians would be very difficult to enforce. A US agreement with Riyadh would also require the approval of the Senate in Washington – which is also anything but certain in view of critics of Saudi Arabia. dpa