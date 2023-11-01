Signs of Life | Is there life on Earth? This was discovered in the 1990s, and now the Webb telescope is similarly studying exoplanets

Is it Life on Earth?

Funny question.

However, this was discovered by the Galileo probe a little more than 30 years ago. With a vengeance.

It did not receive data beforehand on whether there is life on Earth. And not that if there is, what kind and where.

Galileo passed the Earth on December 8, 1990. The probe hovered over Australia, only 960 kilometers from the Earth’s surface. It explored the Earth.

Galileo was the US space agency’s NASA probe, and in December 1990 it was on its way to Jupiter.

Galileo was just beginning his long journey. It gained momentum initially from the gravitational field of Venus and then from Earth. They bound Galileo towards the giant planet.

In October 1989, Galileo was detached from the hold of the space shuttle Atlantis for its journey.

Planetary explorer Carl Sagan had figured out that when passing the Earth, Galileo could play around. Air traffic control would point the probe’s instruments towards our home planet Tellus.

So Galileo collected all the data he could get from the planet below during his flyby. It forwarded the information to air traffic control on Earth.

Sagan’s group published the measurements the report 30 years ago, in October 1993. The cover photo of the prestigious science journal Nature had the headline: Is there life on Earth?

Also Helsingin sanomat newspaper told from the research.

“- – – the presence of life is especially hinted at by the fact that the planet’s methane concentration is unusually high. Another sure sign was the large number of short radio frequencies coming from the planet,” HS wrote.

Galileo also took pictures of Australia. However, there were no farms or settlements in the pictures during the short flyby. They would have immediately proved that some living thing was working on the earth.

Australian coast. The color red may indicate life.

However, Galileo caught periodic radio signals from the Earth’s atmosphere.

“It can be strongly demonstrated that the signals were produced by an intelligent life form,” wrote Sagan and his group.

The amount of methane measured by Galileo also suggested that it had been produced by living organisms.

Many believe that a planet with some form of life will be found before long.

Terrestrial on Galileo’s discoveries were mostly considered amusing.

However, those measurements contributed to the creation of a new field of science: astrobiology, which studies life and its origin.

Now a space telescope James Webb has begun to look for signs of life in the same way in the gas rings of exoplanets. The search is just beginning.

For the first time, it imaged the gas ring of an exoplanet last summer. Analysis of the gas atmosphere of one exoplanet was immediate among the first images released by NASA.

Exoplanets more than 5,500 have already been found since 1992, and more are being found all the time.

In the next few years, Webb will head towards the most promising planets. They are much further than in Galileo’s measurement in 1990, but the equipment and methods have become more precise.

It is estimated that Webb’s thermal cameras and instruments are capable of checking 400 promising exoplanets. They are all in these corners of the Milky Way, our home galaxy.

One difficulty is that only 20 exoplanets have so far been found fairly close, within about 50 light-years of Earth.

However, many are of the opinion that it will be over before long. So a planet with some kind of life is found.

This can happen, even though a large part of the discovered exoplanets are already unfit for life at first glance.

A gas cycle spikes in the amount of mixtures and strange compounds are one sign that someone or something is working on the planet.

Webb has already sniffed methane in the atmosphere of at least one planet.

Methane is a strong sign of life on Earth. But it is also produced in volcanoes, and it does not require living matter.

In addition, oxygen captures the attention of researchers. On Earth, a large part of it is created as a byproduct of life. But oxygen can be formed in other ways, for example when light breaks down water or carbon dioxide molecules.

My sure sign of intelligence would be the compounds found in the atmosphere, which can only be created in industry. This would tell about civilization.

Austrian an astrobiologist Lisa Kaltenegger directs the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

He still shows students Sagan’s 30-year-old work.

The possibility of life is the last, not the first, conclusion to be made if one sees something unusual on another planet, he says the science journal Nature.

It is difficult to find the right cocktail of substances that sustains life, says Kaltenegger.

Different “biosignatures” can easily mislead researchers, journalists and the general public.

Delusion it became clear in the fall, when astronomers reported on the data that had been collected exoplanet K2–18 b from the gas cycle.

Methane and carbon dioxide were found in the planet’s gas cycle. Scientists suggested, that is, only suggested, that the surface of the planet would be covered by oceans.

They also hinted at observations of dimethyl sulfide. On Earth, this compound comes from plankton and other living organisms.

The public was excited by the discovery. The possibility of life on that exoplanet was seriously considered in the news. Uncertainties were hardly ignored and the fact that no water had been detected on the planet was mentioned.

Nasan former principal investigator Jim Green already suggested in 2021 that the exoplanet be studied using a seven-step scale.

At each step, lifeless options would be excluded.

In addition, on the seventh step, a strong proof of the signal of life should once again be obtained. Climbing the stairs could take a long time, decades.

Each piece of evidence must be placed on top of the other, to support the next. Maybe skeptics and philosophers are needed for proof.

“Let’s imaginethat we will see the Earth from space for the first time”, says the NASA astrobiologist David Grinspoon For Nature.

In a game of thought, a space telescope like Webb would be directed towards Earth about 40 light years away.

According to researchers, Webb’s heat detectors could identify signs of life on Earth and even intellectual life from afar, says the website Live Science.

One clever research just initially deliberately degraded the quality of the spectrum taken from the Earth’s atmosphere. In this way the gases were studied as vaguely as Webb could perhaps from a distance with his instruments.

Earth’s air and gas atmosphere of the spectrum however, methane, oxygen, nitrogen oxides and also man-made CFC compounds would be found.

Work is published In The Planetary Science Journal.