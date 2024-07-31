Researchers have presented new evidence for the presence of two closely related gases in the life on earth in the atmosphere of Venus. During a meeting national of astronomy in United Kingdomscientists have announced the ammonia detection in the clouds above the surface of Venus, a gas that on Earth is mainly produced by biological activity.

New evidence of phosphine

A different team has already reported the presence of phosphine In the 2020, arousing a heated debate. While the latest findings do not represent definitive proof of life on Venus, they do constitute intriguing new data for exploring our neighborhood heavenly in search of signs of current or ancient life.

Dave Clementsan astrophysicist at Imperial College London, explained that life could have thrived in the past during a warm, wet phase of the planet. “Could be be that if Venus went through a phase hot and humid in the pastthen with the effect of uncontrolled global warming, life will would be evolved to survive in the only niche remained – the clouds“, he has declared.

Clouds of Venus: The Phosphine Question

Phosphine, although it can also be produced by volcanic activity, is much more abundantly produced by bacteria in oxygen-free environments, for This reason is considered a gas “biosignature“. However, the actual presence of phosphine in the clouds of Venus is still a matter of debate.

Jane Greavesof the University of Cardiffsaid observations indicate that phosphine is destroyed by sunlight, complicating further there situation. “All what we can say is that the phosphine is there. Not we know what’s wrong producing. It could be a chemistry that we don’t understand or maybe life,” he said.

Next steps in research

Despite these findings, they are necessary further studies for to conclude that the clouds of Venus can, or have could, host life. The mission Envision of theEuropean Space Agencyapproved this year, aims to study the atmosphere internal and external of the planetpotentially offering new answers.

What do you think? Could the discovery of gas biosignatures on Venus really indicate the presence of life?