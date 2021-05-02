Dr. Shawqi Allam, Mufti of the Republic of Egypt, said that worship in the last ten days of Ramadan is dearer to God than others. God specializes her with care and attention.

The Mufti added, that the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) used to wait for the last ten days of Ramadan to draw closer to God, and in which remembrance, obedience and worship abound.

He continued: “The last ten days of Ramadan are blessed days and nights, which have many characteristics, and are considered a divine whiff and a starting point that we must seize and do good deeds, outwardly and inwardly, to worship God, build the earth, and purify oneself in these days.”

And he added: “A Muslim should increase his charity in the last third of this blessed month, and strive to make up for what he missed. The Master of Creation (PBUH) and when he entered the ten days, he would tighten his loincloth, live at night, and wake up his people.

The Mufti pointed out that these ten days were preferred over the rest of the year by the occurrence of Laylat al-Qadr within its blessed time. The Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, says: “Be careful on the Night of Power in the last ten days of Ramadan.” It is a night of great fullness, majestic and great reward. , Warning of the greatness of the loss of those who did not take the credit for it; On the authority of Anas bin Malik, may God be pleased with him, he said: Ramadan has entered, and the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “This month has come to you, and it has a night that is better than a thousand months.