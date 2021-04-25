Nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr has listed several signs by which you can recognize the exhaustion of the body from chronic fatigue. Her words are quoted by the British portal Express.

The first sign, the doctor noted, is a change in mood. The person may be haunted by detachment, anxiety, or depression. Another important symptom is fatigue, which does not go away even after a full sleep, Lenherr emphasized.

In addition, it becomes difficult for a person exhausted from fatigue to concentrate, think and reason, he has a so-called “brain fog”, the specialist noted.

Exhaustion can be indicated by sharp fluctuations in weight that occur due to overwork. Signs of the disease can also be found on the skin. According to the nutritionist, it is worth worrying if the skin becomes dry and dull.

It has previously been reported that dark circles under the eyes are not always caused by fatigue and lack of sleep. So, they may indicate the presence of serious violations of the work of internal organs.