There are early warning signs that can indicate cancer – but do not have to. Women have very specific symptoms.

Frankfurt – It is a diagnosis that takes many people’s breath away and is also very stressful mentally: cancer. Recognized in time, however, it is “curable in most cases,” writes the German Cancer Society (DKG) on its website. “The rule is: the earlier the disease is detected, the greater the chance of permanently defeating it,” it continues. Although early-stage cancer often causes no symptoms, there are early warning signs that can point to this.

Cancer diseases in Germany – figures at a glance As from the report Cancer in Germany for 2017/2018 shows that in 2018 "according to estimates by the ZfKD (Center for Cancer Registry Data), around 498,000 cancers were diagnosed for the first time in Germany". Approximately 232,700 of these diseases occurred in women. About half (70,600) of these affected the mammary gland. Colorectal cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women in Germany. This is followed by lung cancer. The Center for Cancer Registry Data (ZfKD) provides regular information on the subject of cancer in Germany. It is based at the Robert Koch Institute in Germany and brings together data from the state cancer register at the federal level.

Early Warning Signs of Cancer: General Signs of the Disease

Signs of cancer that are taken seriously can often save lives. However, the first indications do not always lead to the dreaded diagnosis of cancer. Often there are other, harmless diseases behind it. However, caution is always good advice. The DKG therefore emphasizes: A doctor should be consulted in any case and the signs should not be taken lightly. Special examinations for cancer prevention should also be taken care of.

Possible general signs of cancer, according to the Society, may include:

Bloody sputum when coughing or shortness of breath: These two symptoms could be signs of lung cancer be.

be. Skin changes, moles and warts: these could be warning signs skin cancer be.

be. Persistent loss of appetite: Possible early warning sign colon or stomach cancer .

Hearing and vision disorders, seizures and neurological disorders, for example, as signs of a brain tumor.

Unintentional weight loss as a sign of cancer

Unexplained weight loss can also be an early warning sign of cancer. This was illustrated by a current Study by the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). The risk factor obesity was primarily examined in connection with colon cancer. The result: It could be proven “that this connection has probably been significantly underestimated so far”.

In a press release, the researchers explained the background: “Many people unintentionally lose weight in the years before a colorectal cancer diagnosis. If studies only take into account body weight at the time of diagnosis, this obscures the real connection between obesity and colorectal cancer risk.”

With regard to weight loss as a sign of cancer, Hermann Brenner, epidemiologist and prevention expert at the DKFZ said: “Unintentional weight loss could also be an early indicator of other types of cancer or other diseases and should be carefully investigated.”

Don’t ignore the signs of cancer: Women should pay attention to this

In addition to generally valid signs of cancer, there are also signs that mainly affect women. According to the DGK, these include the following early warning signs:

Lumps and/or hardening in the breast distortion of a nipple Bleeding outside of the normal menstrual period Brownish discharge

In addition to signs like these, however, attention should also be paid to factors that increase the risk of developing cancer. Although research into cancer therapy is developing year after year, a Dresden project received millions in funding in 2022, for example. However, many experts agree that risk factors such as smoking or too much alcohol should be avoided.

However, a number of precautionary options can be used. There is a statutory early cancer detection program for this purpose, as the DKFZ informs. The program includes examinations for the early detection of various types of cancer. These include prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, cervical cancer and skin cancer.

Women can take part in the program from the age of 20 and have an examination of the internal and external sex organs once a year.

This also includes, for example, a colonoscopy from the age of 55, which can be repeated every ten years.

However, these free appointments for early cancer detection are being noticed less and less. (mbr)

