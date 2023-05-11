The calcium deficiency It is a common health problem throughout the world. Although it is recommended a daily calcium intake To maintain optimal health, many people do not get enough of this mineral.

Lack of calcium in the body can be a cause for concern as it can lead to a number of health problems.

Here are some signs of calcium deficiency to watch out for.

Dental caries: Dental health largely depends on adequate calcium intake. If you don’t get enough calcium in your diet, your body will extract it from your teeth and gums, which can lead to cavities and gum disease.

Muscle cramps: Muscle cramps are a common complaint that may indicate a calcium deficiency. If you frequently experience muscle cramps, especially in your legs, you may need to increase your daily calcium intake.

Developmental delay: Children need calcium for healthy bone growth and development. A calcium deficiency can cause delayed growth and development in children, which can be a long-term health problem.

brittle nails: Weak and brittle nails can be a sign of calcium deficiency. If your nails break and crack easily, you may need more calcium in your diet.

Osteoporosis: Osteoporosis is a condition in which the bones become weak and brittle. A calcium deficiency can lead to osteoporosis in the long term, which can increase the risk of bone fractures.

numbness and tingling: Calcium deficiency can affect nerve function and cause numbness and tingling in the fingers, toes, and face.

To prevent calcium deficiency, a daily calcium intake of at least 1,000 mg for adults and 1,300 mg for adolescents and older adults is recommended.

Foods like milk, cheese, yogurt, green leafy vegetables, and salmon are rich in calcium and can help you maintain optimal health.