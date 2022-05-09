Home page World

Martina Lippl

The coronavirus is changing. Meanwhile, Omicron dominates. But what comes next? © imago

Although Omicron is dominant, the Delta variant appears to be extremely resilient. Delta could reappear. Israeli researchers speak of a real danger.

Tel Aviv – The Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus has changed since the beginning of the pandemic. A new variant always appears and overwhelms its predecessor in a short time. The archetype, the Alpha variantwas from the Delta variant repressed. Meanwhile, the dominates Omicron variant. All over the world – also in Germany – Omikron spread much faster and more effectively than the previous virus variants. Meanwhile, the omicron wave is ebbing away. What follows after Omikron still seems unclear.

Researchers warn: Omicron has not wiped out Delta – new wave is imminent

The latest findings by Israeli researchers are now making people sit up and take notice. The Omicron variant could not therefore obliterate the previous Delta variant. The Delta variant could possibly make a comeback, as research results from the study suggest. It is based on the latest wastewater analyzes and was published in the specialist journal Science of the Total Environment as peer review study released. The assessment of experts is therefore still pending. However, according to the researchers, wastewater data illustrate a special dynamic. Even when the omicron variant increased significantly, circulation from the delta variant was still evident in the effluent.

“Our results show that the pandemic is not over yet. They suggest that there will be another delta wave this summer – sooner or later,” warns study author Prof. Ariel Kushmaro in the The Times of Israel. Kushmaro from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev heads the wastewater laboratory responsible for the research.

Delta could reappear in its existing form or propagate in the form of a subvariant, the researcher predicts. In addition to Israel, this is also of international importance. Because the Delta variant still poses a greater threat.

Delta variant continues to circulate undiscovered despite omicron

The resilience of the Delta variant surprised Kushmaro and his team. “In the past we’ve seen others disappear as one variant rises; but that just doesn’t seem to have happened with Delta, which seems to have some survivability,” explains Kushmaro. According to the analysis model, delta continues to circulate undetected until it causes a wave. According to the researchers, it can be expected that the omicron levels will drop until they disappear completely, while the delta variant continues to maintain its “cryptic circulation”. According to the scientists, if this occurs, it could lead to a delta morbidity wave or the possible generation of a new menacing variant.

As part of the study, the team monitored wastewater from the city of Beer-Sheva. In the period from December 2021 to January, scientists noticed this disturbing interaction between the omicron and delta variants. For its research, the laboratory team developed sensitive arrays that can distinguish between variants in the wastewater.

Actually everything is allowed at the moment. Corona is no longer an issue for many people. That could change in autumn, as a current forecast by researchers at the TU Berlin shows. The prospects after the summer are rather sobering, especially if a new variant of the coronavirus emerges.