Expert Strelbitsky: You can tell if a car has been in an accident by the body sill

The accident history of a car can be determined by the defects of the body. How to recognize whether a car has been in an accident, “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” explained Vadim Strelbitsky, director of the mechanical repair department at Avilon Kia.

When inspecting the body, special attention should be paid to the gaps between the panels. Widened or uneven body gaps may indicate that a damaged car has been repaired. The expert also recommends examining the body sills and fender liners. Dents, cracks and scratches in these unusual places may be signs of an accident.

It is also worth carefully examining the condition of the paintwork. Different shades on panels and repainted parts may indicate repairs after a car accident.

The buyer should be suspicious when they see damage in the car showroom. If the airbags are torn, the panels or ceiling are deformed, then it is worth thinking about the honesty of the seller.

Earlier, drivers were told the signs of a “flooded” car. For example, a moldy smell in the car’s interior or foggy headlights may indicate a previous flood.