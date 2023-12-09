Signs | “No laughing” – Helsinki residents had enough of the authorities’ prohibition signs

The signs take a stand on prohibition signs. The author is unknown.

Laughing denied. Standing on all fours is prohibited. Not for seniors.

Over the weekend, self-made signs appeared in the park of the Koskela hospital area, or Rohtotarhaa, to take a stand on the official prohibition signs that appeared in the park last week.

The official, metal prohibition signs prohibit dogs from walking in the park and state that only seniors may use the park’s exercise equipment. The prohibition signs were apparently installed by the city of Helsinki.

The sign prohibits the use of fitness equipment by non-seniors.

Living on the edge of the park Fairy tale Karppinen says the city’s prohibition signs were installed last week. The self-made signs appeared in the park on Saturday. There are at least five different ones. According to Karppinen, the signs are made of plywood and the texts are written with markers.

“Efforts have been put into making them,” says Karppinen.

The maker of the signs is unknown.

Signs have sparked a heated debate on social media channels in the region. Official and self-made.

Another sign prohibits walking dogs in the park.

Living on the edge of the park Julia says that especially the ban on walking dogs outside has been discussed a lot in groups. Because of his work, he doesn’t want to appear in the story except by his first name.

“We have been wondering about the reason for the ban on walking dogs. And wondered if the prohibition signs were really installed by the city,” says Juulia.

According to Karppinen, the signs look official and appeared in the park at the same time as the other signs. According to him, at least two kindergarten signs were installed in the park last week.

“It has been considered whether the ban on walking dogs outside is due to the kindergartens and senior center located in the area. Whether the dogs or their droppings bother them,” says Karppinen.

According to him or Juulia, the dogs have not caused any disturbance or mess in the area. Vice versa.

“The park is a nice meeting place for children and dogs. The children are happy to see the dogs,” says Karppinen.

According to Juulia, the park is a popular place for walking dogs, as there is no dog park nearby. According to him, people come to the park from further away.

“I would understand the ban if the park was untidy, but dog poop has been collected there responsibly,” says Juulia.

Not another one the prohibition sign installed by the city does not get understanding from the residents of Košela. According to them, the fitness equipment has been located in the park for several years without a prohibition sign.

“I have not noticed that exercise equipment is being misused,” says Karppinen.

According to Juulia, the fitness equipment has been used mainly by adults and children in the area. No seniors have been seen with the devices.

“The most surprising thing is that the residents of the area have not been informed about the prohibited things anywhere,” says Juulia,

“Such prohibition signs fight against the city belongs to everyone attitude,” says Karppinen.

According to Juulia, the self-made signs are a fun statement. According to him, the official prohibition signs have had no effect.

“I haven’t noticed that the number of dog walkers in the park has decreased.”