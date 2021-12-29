British doctor, Deborie Lee, revealed 4 external signs that appear on the human body, which you should pay attention to because they are an indication of high levels of cholesterol in the blood.

And the newspaper “Daily Express” quoted the doctor that it is possible to determine the level of this substance in the blood only by conducting tests, but there are four signs that must be paid attention to.

She explained that the occurrence of a circular clouding of the cornea of ​​the eye, and the appearance of yellow calcifications on the eyelid, are signs that can indicate high levels of cholesterol in the blood.

Therefore, one of the symptoms may be the presence of an arc surrounding the cornea. It is a transparent opacity from white to grayish white in the vicinity of the cornea.

The British doctor indicated that such changes are often found in the elderly, but the appearance of an arc before the age of forty is a reason to check the level of cholesterol in the blood.

Also, if fatty lumps accumulate under the skin on the inner parts of the upper and lower eyelids, this is also another sign of high cholesterol. Lumps can also appear on the nose, knees, and elbows.

In addition, an excessive increase in tissue in the area of ​​​​the tendons that allows movement of the fingers of the hand is a sign to watch out for.