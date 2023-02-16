Home page World

From: Sandra Kathe

As a component of the thyroid hormones, iodine is important for the body, but can only be ingested through food. These symptoms indicate a deficiency.

Frankfurt – There are several reasons why iodine deficiency is one of the most far-reaching nutritional problems in Germany. A low iodine content in nature, a decrease in the use of iodized salt and many different symptoms, all of which can also have a number of other causes and often make diagnosis difficult. Around a third of adults and almost half of children and adolescents suffer from How fr.de reported. That shared that Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture with in consequence its regular iodine monitoring with.

However, many of those affected who suffer from iodine deficiency often do not even notice that their Health something is wrong, doctors report again and again. This is because many signs of iodine deficiency can also be symptoms of numerous other diseases and others are hardly noticeable, especially at the beginning.

Iodine deficiency and its effects: Thyroid hormones T3 and T4 need iodine supply

The reason why iodine deficiency manifests itself with various symptoms in the body is the thyroid hormones T3 and T4, for the production of which iodine is primarily needed. These control numerous important bodily functions such as blood pressure and tissue growth, body weight and mood – all signs of iodine deficiency and thus a impaired thyroid function can become noticeable over time. The classic sign of long-term iodine deficiency is an enlarged thyroid gland, also known as a goiter MSD Manual.

According to experts, the basic requirement for iodine that the body should absorb is around 200 micrograms of iodine per day for adults up to the age of 50, and slightly less for older people at 180 micrograms per day Federal Institute for Risk Assessment. Depending on their age, children and adolescents need between 40 and 200 micrograms, infants who absorb iodine through their mother’s milk are around 40 to 80 micrograms. For this reason, the recommended amount of iodine per day for pregnant and breastfeeding women is also increased to 230 micrograms.

Symptoms of iodine deficiency: You should look out for these signs

Mental complaints: extreme tiredness, lack of drive, depressive moods, concentration problems

formation of a goiter

weight gain and digestive problems

Increased sensitivity to cold

Broken hair

Dry, scaly skin

Hoarseness, tightness in the throat, difficulty breathing and swallowing

Potency problems and limited fertility

Growth and development disorders in the unborn child

Symptoms of iodine deficiency: dietary changes and food supplements

The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture explains that iodine deficiency in Germany is still a major problem, and that iodine supply is even declining in parts, with the trend that the use of iodised table salt in the food trade and food industry has recently decreased. According to a study by the University of Giessen in 2018, fewer traditional bakeries and butchers use iodized salt in their production. In industrial production, iodized salt was detected in ten percent of baked goods and 47 percent of meat products. This also affects the health of the population.

Editor’s note The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The intake of medication or dietary supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

If an iodine deficiency is diagnosed after the symptoms have appeared, it can help to consciously counteract this with a change in diet, to use iodized salt when cooking and to buy products made with iodized salt. According to Ökotest, foods containing iodine include saltwater fish and seafood, foods made from algae, as well as spinach, mushrooms, peanuts and broccoli. By the way, spinach, broccoli and nuts are also recommended for a prevent magnesium deficiency. (saka)