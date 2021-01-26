With a post on Twitter, Schalke 04 campaigns emphatically against racism. When AfD MP Stephan Brandner commented on the message, the club’s counterattack was not long in coming – and received a lot of applause.

D.he FC Schalke 04 campaigned emphatically against racism and exclusion and for more togetherness with the short message service Twitter. In a two-minute video, players and employees of the club advertise under the motto “Stand up with us” for a colorful and tolerant togetherness. The AfD member of the Bundestag Stephan Brandner commented on this video with the words: “# S04 sets standards: Not only in the table!”. He put a winking smiley behind it. Schalke did not leave this uncommented.

The football club reacted to the politician’s statement: “Mr. Brandner, making fun of values ​​such as diversity and tolerance is poor for an elected representative. Regardless of our sporting situation: Schalke will never go down to their level. # S04 #Steh Auf “.

Schalke 04 received a lot of praise for this answer, within just two hours the post was retweeted over 2500 times and received over 16,000 likes. Schalke was also praised by several clubs from the Bundesliga, among others Schalke’s arch-rival Borussia Dortmund tweeted: “A strong statement! Thank you # S04 “. From Werder Bremen it was said “#KlareKante and good words!”. Brander also reacts to the development via Twitter and mentions the comments in a message “remarkable” and “symbolic” – followed again by a winking smiley.