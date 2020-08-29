Signs against racism



The Houston Astros professionals all wear jerseys with the number 42.

Houston The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics have made a stand against racism and police violence. They did not appear in their game in the MLB. The baseball pros remembered one particular player above all else.

The baseball players of the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics have not started their game in the North American professional league MLB after a protest. The teams thus joined the series of protests by numerous athletes from various US leagues on Friday (local time). The boycotts were triggered by the latest act of violence by police officers against a 29-year-old family man who was seriously injured by gunfire.

First, players from both teams put number 42 jerseys and a “Black Lives Matter” shirt on the field to commemorate Jack Robinson. The former baseball player made sports history in 1947 as he was the first black player to play in the MLB since 1884. Robinson is a symbol of the integration of black athletes into American professional sport.

The professionals, who also wore jerseys with the number 42, gathered in their positions at the scheduled start time to hold a minute of silence. Then they left the field closed. The day before, the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins had decided on a similar action. The MLB had left it up to the teams to decide whether they wanted to appear. The other games took place.

