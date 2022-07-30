There are films that will remain forever in the viewer’s memory due to their plots or emblematic scenes. One of them is “Señales” by M. Night Shyamalan, considered by many to be one of the most representative of the 2000s.

The film, chilling and memorable in its own way, takes us to meet a family that will face the unknown through moments full of tension. Of all of them, there is one that 20 years ago stole more than one scare from those who saw it on the big screen.

YOU CAN SEE: “Betty, the ugly”: what happened to Julio César Herrera, actor who gave life to Freddy?

“Signs” (2002), is a suspense-themed film that follows farmer Graham Hess (Mel Gibson), who finds strange circles in his crop fields. From these appearances, strange events begin to happen throughout the world, the same ones that are attributed to creatures “that are not from this planet”. Faced with uncertainty, the man, his children and his brother Merrill (Joaquin Phoenix) take refuge on the farm and experience the terror firsthand.

The birthday scene of “Signs” that is unforgettable

This moment is a turning point in the film, as Joaquin Phoenix’s character, along with the rest of the world, sees an alien live for the first time. Exhausted, the man is awakened in the closet he is hiding in by the sound of a news report. On the screen are images filmed at a birthday party in Passo Fundo, Brazil.

The video shows a group of children reacting to the presence of a strange being hidden behind the plants. The creature only has to walk from one side to the other so that the frantic screams, both from the minors and from those who watch the tape from the movie theater, appear.

M. Night Shyamalan hit the nail on the head when defining how one of the cover moments of “Signs” should be shown. With the simplicity and amateur nature that occurs through a home recording, the direct filmed a terrifying scene that until today thousands of people who saw it in 2002 remember and surely do not forget because of the scare they got.

Perhaps the reason why this jump-scare is chilling, as the scenes designed to scare the viewer are called, is the alien in CGI, one that 20 years ago did not have the magic of the digital edition that exists today.

Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix star in “Signs.” Photo: Touchstone Pictures

Usually, a horror or suspense movie reveals its antagonist in a dramatic way after a long plot preparation. “Señales” decided to give up this tradition and surprised the audience in the best way.