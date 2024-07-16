Investigation in Liguria
The preliminary investigations judge Paola Faggioni has accepted the request presented by the defense of Signorini, in prison since May 7th. He will reside in the house found for rent in Genoa together with his daughter. The investigating judge has also authorized the governor Toti to meet the three political exponents
Marco Fagandini, Thomas Fregatti
