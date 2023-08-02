Signora Volpe: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode of August 2nd on Canale 5

This evening, 2 August 2023, on Canale 5 from 21.25 the third episode of Signora Volpe will be broadcast, the new series in three episodes broadcast in prime time during these summer weeks. Sylvia Fox (portrayed by Emilia Fox) is a former spy who now works at the headquarters of MI6, the spy agency in London. Disappointed with her new office assignment, she takes the opportunity to take a break when her niece invites her to her wedding in Italy. Let’s see together the advances and the plot of the third and final episode.

Plot

During the third and final episode of Signora Volpe, according to advances, Adam, Sylvia’s ex-husband and colleague, asks her for help with a case. Sasha Pavlenko, son of a Russian politician, is arrested in Rome for the murder of another student. The woman has another important case on her hands: the kidnapping of a truffle pig, but she reluctantly agrees to investigate for Adam. Sasha is released into Sylvia’s custody, and she discovers that he and Mario, the victim, were lovers. Sylvia learns of a bad blackmail gone wrong. Continuing to investigate, she is shocked when she discovers that Mario’s killer is someone she knows well, or at least she thought she knew.

Signora Volpe: the cast

Protagonist of the long-running series “Silent Witnesses”, Emilia Fox plays Sylvia Fox, and is also supported by some Italian actors. The series is created by Rachel Cuperman and Sally Griffiths (who come from the world of Inspector Barnaby), in the cast we find Giovanni Cirifera who starred in There’s Something About Love, RIS and was Santo Versace in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story, and here is the captain of the Carabinieri Giovanni Riva. Isabel, Syliva’s sister, is played by Tara Fitzgerald, while Imma Piro (Mina Settembre, I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone) is her niece. Here are all the actors of Signora Volpe and their characters.

Emilia Fox (Sylvia Fox)

Tara Fitzgerald (Isabel Vitale)

Giovanni Cirfiera (Captain Riva)

Matthew Charlemagne (Matthew Vitale)

Imma Piro (Antonella Vitale)

Mehdi Meskar (Samir Hamdani)

Jamie Bamber (Adam Haines)

Issy Knopfler (Alice Shepherd)

Luigi Di Fiore (Hercules War)

Andrea Piedimonte (Salvatore Zampa)

Streaming and TV

Where to see Signora Volpe live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 for three weeks every Wednesday from 19 July 2023 at 21.25. Also streaming on Mediaset Play and NOW.