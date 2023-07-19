Signora Volpe: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode of July 19 on Canale 5

This evening, 19 July 2023, on Canale 5 from 21.25 the first episode of Signora Volpe will be broadcast, the new series in three episodes broadcast in prime time during these summer weeks. Sylvia Fox (portrayed by Emilia Fox) is a former spy who now works at the headquarters of MI6, the spy agency in London. Disappointed with her new office assignment, she takes the opportunity to take a break when her niece invites her to her wedding in Italy. Let’s see together the previews and the plot of the first episode.

Plot

British MI6 spy Sylvia Fox arrives in Italy for her niece’s wedding after receiving an unsatisfying new assignment. When the groom goes missing and leaves a dead woman behind, Sylvia begins an investigation that starts with an empty pizza box and a stolen children’s book, and ends in a dramatic showdown with a killer. She will decide to buy an old house and move to Panicale next to her sister.

Signora Volpe: the cast

Protagonist of the long-running series “Silent Witnesses”, Emilia Fox plays Sylvia Fox, and is also supported by some Italian actors. The series is created by Rachel Cuperman and Sally Griffiths (who come from the world of Inspector Barnaby), in the cast we find Giovanni Cirifera who starred in All Crazy for Love, RIS and was Santo Versace in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story, and here is the captain of the Carabinieri Giovanni Riva. Isabel, Syliva’s sister, is played by Tara Fitzgerald, while Imma Piro (Mina Settembre, I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone) is her niece. Here are all the actors of Signora Volpe and their characters.

Emilia Fox (Sylvia Fox)

Tara Fitzgerald (Isabel Vitale)

Giovanni Cirfiera (Captain Riva)

Matthew Charlemagne (Matthew Vitale)

Imma Piro (Antonella Vitale)

Mehdi Meskar (Samir Hamdani)

Jamie Bamber (Adam Haines)

Issy Knopfler (Alice Shepherd)

Luigi Di Fiore (Hercules War)

Andrea Piedimonte (Salvatore Zampa)

Streaming and TV

Where to see Signora Volpe live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 for three weeks every Wednesday from 19 July 2023 at 21.25. Also streaming on Mediaset Play and NOW.