Signora Volpe: how many episodes, duration and when the series on Canale 5 ends

How many episodes are planned for Signora Volpe, the new series broadcast on Canale 5? In all, these are three episodes of 90 minutes each, broadcast from 19 July 2023 at 21.25 in prime time. A captivating thriller with familiar hues starring Sylvia Fox (played by Emilia Fox): on holiday in Italy for her niece’s wedding, the former British spy finds herself, between Umbria and Lazio, facing complex mysteries. Let’s see the complete schedule.

First episode: July 19, 2023

Second episode: July 26, 2023

Third episode: August 2, 2023

Duration

But how long is (duration) each episode of Signora Volpe? These are three episodes of 90 minutes each. Appointment on Canale 5 around 21.25. The end is scheduled for 23.20. The series is shot entirely in Italy, between Umbria with Panicale in particular, and Lazio between Rome and Lake Bracciano.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Signora Volpe live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 for three weeks every Wednesday from 19 July 2023 at 21.25. Also streaming on Mediaset Play and NOW.