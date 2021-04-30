The UAE National Archives and the Israeli National Library signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at supporting common goals, programs and activities of mutual benefit, and cooperation in cultural activities, in the interest of the international cultural and documentary heritage sector. The facts of the signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding took place “remotely” and were transmitted through interactive technologies in implementation of the precautionary measures required by the current stage, in the presence of His Excellency Muhammad Mahmoud Al Khajah, the country’s ambassador to the State of Israel, His Excellency Eitan Naih, Chargé d’Affairs of the Israeli embassy to the state, and Jumah Al Rumaithi, member of the The National Archives Administration, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Executive Director of the National Archives, David Bloomberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Library of Israel, Dr. Rachel Yukles, Head of Collections at the National Library of Israel, and officials from both institutions.

Signing the Memorandum of Understanding

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Al Raisi, Director General of the Emirates National Archives, and Oren Weinberg, CEO of the Israeli National Library. His Excellency Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Midfa, Secretary-General of the Federal Supreme Council Affairs in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the National Archives Board of Directors, praised the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, stressing its importance in strengthening cooperation between cultural institutions in the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, and its role in deepening relations between the two countries in general.

On this occasion, Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Al-Raisi, Director General of the National Archives, said: We are meeting today to lay a new building block in building the partnership between the UAE and Israel, and we are aware of the great importance of these new relations for both parties as they support the common goals of enriching the cultural and documentary heritage sector in The two countries, and at the same time support programs and activities of mutual benefit, and whoever contemplates the UAE National Archives and the Israeli National Library and their richness in manuscripts and historical documents in all their forms, realizes the importance of cooperation and complementarity between them and the positive results that will accrue to them as a result of this cooperation.

He pointed out the importance of the experiences undergone by the National Archives and the Israeli National Library and the advanced work mechanisms in both of them, which will open horizons for further progress in the future, noting that the National Archives was able to spread its wings across the world to reach the most advanced global archives and libraries, and to draw from them a summary. His experiences, and he obtains the documents that come at the center of his interest while documenting the memory of the homeland for generations, and he said: Here we are today trying to complete our mission by accessing the holdings of the Israeli National Library to enhance the holdings of the National Archives with more documents, and to enhance its library with books and periodicals that were issued in the Hebrew language that has become meaning Much for the intellectuals and those interested in history, heritage and contemporary sciences.

He emphasized that the strategy for exchanging knowledge and experiences among successful institutions, implementing joint training programs in the field of archiving, cooperation in terms of cultural activities, activating cooperation in seminars, conferences, and workshops, exchanging publications and participating in exhibitions and others, is not a cultural luxury as it is a necessity, and we must To seize the opportunity to activate it and achieve benefits for both parties. Al-Raisi expressed his thanks to the Israeli National Library for its coordination and keenness to cooperate with the National Archives, stressing work to develop solid plans to activate the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding in the near future in the interest of the two institutions that are in the interests of the two friendly countries.

For his part, David Bloomberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Library of Israel, said: I have no doubt that making a real leap forward guarantees lasting peace and friendly relations, and with the passage of time it will be in the field of cultural relations and in the importance of respecting other cultures .. I am sure that close cooperation Between the National Archives of the United Arab Emirates and the Israeli National Library will be the cornerstone in ensuring friendly relations for the mutual benefit of the two countries in the future.

Dr. said. Rachel Euklis, Collections Director at the National Library of Israel: We are committed to providing access to our collections to a diverse audience in Israel and around the world .. Tens of thousands of researchers from all over the Middle East annually use our digital collections of rare manuscripts, historical press, and other materials .. and it will enhance our new regional participation. With the National Archives of the United Arab Emirates, our common goals are to preserve cultural heritage, and to provide access to it for users of all ages and backgrounds in Israel and the United Arab Emirates, and from around the region and the world.

Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Executive Director of the National Archives

In conclusion, everyone thanked His Excellency Muhammad Mahmoud Al Khaja, the country’s ambassador to Israel, and His Excellency Eitan Naih, Chargé d’Affairs of the Israeli Embassy to the State, for their serious efforts that facilitated coordination between the two parties in order to sign the Memorandum of Understanding. It is worth noting that the Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE National Archives and the Israeli National Library included many items that dealt with the importance of exchanging documents, providing the opportunity for each party to search in the sources of libraries and archives for their history, as well as the importance of exchanging experts in the field of libraries and archives to exchange knowledge and experiences, and implement training programs. In the field of archives, the articles of the memorandum included cooperation in cultural activities that promote cultural exchange, such as seminars and conferences, workshops, employee training, exchange of publications and exhibitions, and others.