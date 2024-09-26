The program is an American initiative that aims to facilitate the entry procedures for travelers through US ports and airports. According to what was reported by Emirates News Agency.

This agreement comes as part of joint efforts to enhance security relations and facilitate trade and travel between the two countries.

Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States, said that once the ongoing consultations between the UAE and the United States are completed, Emirati citizens who apply for the program’s services and are approved will be able to enter the United States using this system through 75 ports of entry on the borders of the United States and other countries.

It is noteworthy that this program allows for the speedy completion of entry procedures for travelers to the United States, while enhancing security aspects.

Travelers who obtain an entry card under this program, which screens applicants for security backgrounds, will complete the entry procedures directly through automated verification devices installed at U.S. Customs and Border Protection ports of entry, or upon arrival at any other U.S. port of entry, thus avoiding long lines and filling out additional forms. However, the program participant must still have a valid U.S. visa.

In the context of fruitful cooperation between the two countries, the governments of the UAE and the United States will begin to develop and complete the necessary criteria to allow the UAE to fully participate in the “Global Entry Program.”