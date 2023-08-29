Major General Staff Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Office of His Highness the Minister of Defense, the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and the General Command of Dubai Police, according to which employees of the Ministry of Defense and the UAE Armed Forces and their families join Martyrs to the “Esaad” program of the Dubai Police, to take advantage of the benefits, discounts and various offers offered by the card to those who join its program.

The agreement was signed by the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Excellency Abdullah Muhammad Al Basti, Secretary General of the Council, and by Dubai Police, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and from the office of His Highness the Minister of Defense, Major General Muhammad Khalfan Khamis. Al Muhairi, Director of the Office, in the presence of Brigadier General Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, and Mona Al Ameri, Director of the “Esaad” Card Center, and her deputy, Colonel Masoud Al Hammad, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council in the Emirate of Dubai.

Sheikh Major General Staff Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, noted the privileges offered by the Esaad card and its effective role in motivating the employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, stressing that the signing of this memorandum came in appreciation of the efforts of the employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces, and out of concern for The Ministry affirmed that its employees benefit from the advantages it provides, because of this positive impact on improving their job performance and providing a supportive and supportive work environment for them, and as a contribution from the Ministry in building effective partnerships that support and enhance institutional work.

Strategic cooperation

For his part, Major General Mohammed Khalfan Khamis Al Muhairi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Defense, said that the signing of the agreement reflects the commitment of the Ministry of Defense to provide the best and most successful services to the employees of the Ministry and our armed forces, and it also embodies the strategic cooperation between our national institutions for the benefit and interest of the people Motherland.

He added: “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, the Dubai Police General Command, and all those in charge of the ‘Esaad’ program for their sincere efforts in supporting the Ministry of Defense employees and enabling them to benefit from the various benefits, discounts and offers offered by the premium card to those who join its membership.” “

milestone

His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, said that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense and Dubai Police comes within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in implementing the approach of ” The spirit of one team” in government work at the state level, as it embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to build close partnerships between various local and federal government agencies, in a way that contributes to supporting and empowering human resources and government work. subscriber.

His Excellency continued: “Thanks to the efforts of Dubai Police and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Esaad card has become a milestone in the process of enhancing the happiness and quality of life of citizens and government employees, and raising the levels and indicators of social care in the Emirate of Dubai and the UAE in general. We value the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and look forward to its impact.” Positive for employees of the Ministry of Defense and their families.

Citizen welfare

For his part, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, confirmed that this agreement comes in line with the UAE’s directives that place the citizen’s well-being, improve the quality of his life and enhance his happiness among the strategic priorities, and that the launch of the “Esaad” program came in response to these directions with distinct ideas. An ambitious person who raises the indicators of happiness among employees in general, expressing his happiness that the employees of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces and the families of the martyrs have joined the beneficiaries of the “Esaad” program, which is a distinguished and important addition towards enhancing happiness in the Emirati society, praising the efforts of the Esaad Card Center team and its impact on attracting services and offers Distinguished contribute to the prosperity and well-being of the members of society.

Study requirements

For her part, Mona Al-Amiri, Director of the Esaad Card Center, expressed her pride in the joining of employees of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces and the families of martyrs to the “Esaad” program, stressing that the Esaad work teams follow a specific approach based on studies that explore the opinions and requirements of community members, to find out their needs and requirements. In order to enable us to satisfy them and achieve their happiness in the various sectors targeted by the “Esaad” program, noting the expansion mechanism of the program’s work teams and its impact on achieving the “Esaad” card, an advanced quantum leap in the UAE, and enabled the program to attract offers and discounts in products and services worldwide. Appreciating the efforts of all Esaad employees, and their role in achieving this level of success and excellence.