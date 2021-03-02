A headquarters of the Tax Agency.

Does signing a certificate in accordance with the Tax Agency imply not being able to appeal later? This is the position of the Treasury, but a recent ruling by the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of the Valencian Community has opened the door for the taxpayer to go to court even if they have previously reached an agreement with the inspection. “In this case, facts cannot be alleged, but legal reasons”, clarifies José María Salcedo, lawyer of Ático Jurídico, the office that has handled the case.

The lawyer explains that, in the event that the taxpayer is inspected by the Treasury, he can sign a certificate of conformity, with which he agrees with the result of the inspection ―and the amount requested to pay―. In these cases, in addition to avoiding litigation, a reduction of the penalty by 30% is contemplated. And, according to the Tax Agency, the door was also closed to later claiming it in court.

The judgment of the Supreme Court, dated December 17, 2020, contradicts this position. The ruling refers to the case of a self-employed worker in a modular system who challenged the VAT settlement of several years – from 2010 to 2013, for a total of 73,000 euros – despite having signed a certificate of conformity with the Treasury, which is why which the State Attorney asked that the appeal not be admitted.

Delay

The Valencian high court, on the contrary, admitted the appeal. The General Tax Law actually contemplates that the acts signed in conformity can be appealed, with the limit that the facts on which the taxpayer has declared in accordance with the inspection are not questioned. “The settlements derived from conformity certificates are subject to challenge, although limited to questions or qualifications of a legal nature, not to the factual elements thereof, and in the present case the reasons articulated by the plaintiff are of that nature and for this reason the exception is dismissed ”, reads the judgment of the Valencian Supreme Court, which also partially upholds the appeal.

The higher court considered the first two years prescribed and partially prescribed the years 2012 and 2013, thus lowering the invoice claimed by the Treasury from the taxpayer. The reason? The inspection was delayed beyond the deadline provided by law, without the Inspection justifying the delays properly.

Salcedo assures that it is common for times to be extended and that the Treasury imputes this delay to the taxpayer for different reasons, such as delays in providing documentation. “But the courts have long required that these delays appear on the record, and that the inspection justify each of them. It is not enough to claim that the documentation was not delivered, “he details.

The inspection, in other words, must explain in each case what documents the taxpayer requested and the latter did not deliver in the scheduled times. Also, detail why the fact of not having these documents causes a delay in the procedure. “In the present case, our client was charged with 205 days of delays, with the only justification that ‘he does not provide documentation,” adds Salcedo. An assumption that the Valencian TJS has taken into account to estimate the appeal and annul the minutes, with the effect of causing the prescription of part of what had been verified by the inspection.

TEAC Statement

Just two days before the judgment of the Valencian Supreme Court, the Central Economic-Administrative Court (TEAC) had ruled in the same sense in a practically identical case: the taxpayer had challenged the signed agreement, claiming that the delay was not motivated out of 255 charged by the inspection for failure to provide documentation.

Salcedo recommends, however, signing a certificate of disagreement if the conclusions of the inspection are not shared, since in this case the appeal will be easier later and the facts may also be questioned. However, he insists that the fact that the taxpayer has shown his agreement with the liquidation cannot serve as proof of his guilt, a point on which the Supreme Court already ruled in 2016. “It is not unfair to appeal it. It must be made clear that the signing of the acts of conformity does not prevent an appeal against the regularization carried out, nor the sanction that, if applicable, could be imposed. And it has already been seen that, in many cases, the cancellation of the debt and the sanction imposed can end up being obtained ”, concludes the lawyer.