The Dorra gas field will provide 1 billion standard cubic feet of non-associated gas and 84,000 barrels of liquefied gas per day equally between the two partners, and this agreement will benefit both countries.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy said, in a statement, that the signing of the memorandum is an implementation of the minutes of the submerged Dorra field development signed in March 2022, so that work on the Dorra field development project will be resumed directly, and the work will be accelerated according to the program implementation plan and the timetable approved by the two countries.

The Ministry stated that the development of the field comes in implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, in the State of Kuwait, on December 24, 2019, which included joint work on the development and exploitation of the Durra field.

The Saudi Oil Company “Aramco” had announced in early February that its net profit in the third quarter increased by 39 percent thanks to the increase in crude oil prices and the quantities sold, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

Aramco added in a statement that the company’s net income rose to $42.4 billion in the quarter ending September 30, from $30.4 billion a year earlier.

That was slightly more than the average net profit expected by 16 analysts of $41.7 billion.

The company’s business results showed a 51 percent increase in revenues to $145 billion in the third quarter of this year, compared to $95.6 billion it had recorded during the same period a year ago.

The company’s free cash flow increased to $45 billion from $28.7 billion a year earlier.

“Saudi Aramco’s strong earnings and record free cash flow in the third quarter reinforce our proven ability to generate significant value through our low-cost upstream production, which is It is among the lowest in carbon intensity, and in its strategic integration with the downstream sector.