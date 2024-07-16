The University of Dubai and Dubai Media Incorporated signed a cooperation agreement in the field of education and training, with the aim of developing and raising the level of human cadres working in the institution and improving their performance, through continuous education and training, and raising the level of its services, improving and developing them, in order to achieve the desired goals, and benefiting from the scientific and practical capabilities of the University of Dubai in the field of developing human capabilities at all levels..

The agreement was signed by Dr. Essa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, and Muna Busamra, Director of the Dubai Media Academy, in the presence of representatives from both sides at the university’s headquarters in Academic City..

The agreement stipulates building bridges of scientific and practical cooperation between them in various fields, most notably academic studies, qualifying and training human cadres, holding scientific seminars, public events and other scientific and cultural activities that achieve the objectives of the agreement, and exchanging expertise, information and scientific research between them..

The agreement also stipulated that the university would provide a scholarship for studying for a master’s degree, and a discount on tuition fees for the institution’s employees and their children in the bachelor’s and master’s stages, and that they would be accepted according to the university’s admission criteria and requirements each academic year..

The two parties agreed on the participation of university students in open seminars and public events organized by the Foundation according to the topics presented and available vacancies, and to provide practical training opportunities for university students..

The agreement stipulated the participation of the Foundation’s employees in seminars, lectures and other research activities organised by the university, in addition to participating in training programmes organised by the university..