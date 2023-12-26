The seventh ministerial meeting of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 was held today in Riyadh, headed by the Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih from the Saudi side, and the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Ken Saito, and the Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister, Yoichi Fukazawa from the Japanese side, in the presence of officials from both countries. And the participation of a number of government sector representatives to discuss issues related to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

#Signing #agreements #memorandums #understanding #Saudi #Arabia #Japan