Where the old parent company Philips suffers setback after setback due to faulty sleep apnea devices, the former lamp division sails in calmer waters. Of course, Signify, like just about every manufacturer, suffers from the shortage of parts and raw materials. But there is also reason for optimism, especially about the higher margins – and thus profitability – the company has been able to achieve after years of cutting costs.

“Since Signify split off from Philips, it has mainly been a story of cost savings,” says analyst Nigel van Putten of investment bank Kempen & Co. “That cutting took a few years, but the company now has relatively good margins and a better business structure. Compared to the large Philips, they are doing much better.”

Signify, which still carries the Philips brand name, is difficult to compare one-to-one with other companies given its global dominance. The Eindhoven company (turnover 6.5 billion euros, about 37,000 employees) has a leading position in most of its more than seventy end markets. Bigger competitors are Acuity Brands, market leader in the US, and in Europe Fagerhult in Sweden and Zumtobel in Austria.

Signify is at home in many markets. It sells traditional lighting, such as incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, HID lamps and energy-saving lamps, but is also in the middle of the transition to the much more energy-efficient LED lamps. Although that transition has not yet been completed, the company already envisions the next growth market: the step from the ‘dumb’ to the ‘smart’ lamp, which allows you to do more than just switch it on or off. Think of programmable lamps, connected to WiFi, wirelessly controllable with a mobile phone or voice control, intended for homes, gardens and offices.

When it comes to consumers, the market for it has gained momentum due to the corona crisis, says ING analyst Marc Hesselink. “Signify’s consumer category has done very well during the lockdowns. People think: I spend a lot of time at home and have money left over because I can’t go on holiday. On the other hand, corona in professional end markets such as retail and hospitality [onder meer horeca] had a negative impact.”

In the long term, the question is whether the business community will make the move to smart lamps. Van Putten is skeptical. He expects that the majority of companies are not prepared to spend a lot of money on smarter, but more expensive lamps. “Most will think: they are just lamps. I currently see very little evidence that lamps are distinctive in the office and doubt that will change. Signify can technically make anything from colors to quality, but the average worker and property manager just takes it for granted.”

So a boring share? Van Putten: „It may seem like a boring market, but not a boring stock. The course is very volatile.”

What is called: the lowest point (15 euros) was reached just after the outbreak of the corona pandemic. But thanks to the cost savings implemented at Signify, the share was then able to climb to almost 55 euros, in mid-2021. The volatility since then is a result of shortages and problems in the supply.

Hesselink: “2021 was a mixed year for Signify. It certainly suffered from the faltering supply chain, but early in the year it started proactively seeking components in the direct delivery market, allowing them to still deliver. We will see to what extent this has been achieved in the coming quarterly figures.”

Signify will announce its fourth quarter figures on Friday.