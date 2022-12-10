The number of victims of sexually transgressive behavior and sexual violence who reported to Victim Support Netherlands this year increased by 25 percent. This year, up to and including November, more than 10,000 people were involved.

In the period that the revelations of sexual misconduct came out on the television program The Voice, the organization helped 56 percent more victims than in the same period a year earlier.

Among other things, the media attention for the subject led to an increase in the number of reports throughout the year, according to Victim Support Netherlands. Lawyers from the organization have supported almost 20 percent more victims this year through November than in the same period in 2021.

According to Katja Nijland, psychosocial adviser on sexual violence at Victim Support Netherlands, the victims who report more often can be divided into two groups. People who realize for the first time that they too are victims, partly because of the great attention paid to the subject. And victims who have experienced sexual violence in the past and who are seeking help again.

Very frightened

Nijland calls the figures “very shocking”. “We do get a better picture of how big the group is. And it is a nice fact that people experience a lower threshold to speak out and seek help.”

Victim Support Netherlands also shares figures from sister organization Perspectief Herstelbemiddeling. This organization mediates between perpetrators and victims of sexual violence, among other things. This year, 30 percent of all cases were related to sex crimes. In the whole of 2021, there were 232 cases. This year there are already 344 up to and including November, according to Victim Support.