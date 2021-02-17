As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. Go to registration here.

What happened?

This is how Germany’s coldspots explain their low incidence: Schweinfurt, Zweibrücken, Plön, Kempten and Münster currently have the lowest corona incidences. We asked about local politics there.

Significantly more corona infections than known: In Berlin-Mitte, the RKI tested almost 2,300 people for corona antibodies. The results of the study have now been presented.

Philipp Lahm advises homosexual footballers against coming out: In professional football and its environment, there is a lack of acceptance, writes Lahm in his book. The chances are slim to “dare such an attempt with success”. 800 soccer players, on the other hand, encourage their colleagues in one call for coming out.

Françoise Cactus is dead: She became known as the singer of the Berlin bands Lolitas and Stereo Total. Françoise Cactus has now died at the age of 57.

What was discussed?

Skepticism about corona vaccine: Astrazeneca cans collect dust in the warehouse, hardly anyone wants them. We cannot afford the luxury: If you want, you should get it right away, writes Sidney Gennies.

Homosexuality in football: Hundreds of professionals set an example. Philipp Lahm, however, advises against coming out; he could use his popularity wisely, Inga Hofmann believes.

The littering of space: After the seas, space must not now also become man’s dump. A guest contribution by Ann-Kristin Achleitner.

Armin Laschet’s incidence review: “Don’t invent new limit values” – Laschet’s tone is excessive, but he still brings the right points to the Chancellor’s address, analyzes Georg Ismar.

What can subscribers read?

Lilly is twelve and wants to change her gender: She takes hormones, safe to be a girl. Her mother supports her. But for some parents, their children’s coming out is like a cancer diagnosis.

If you loosen up too early, the next wave will roll over you: The current target incidence value of 35 is a good milestone, but a bad target. These sample calculations show why.

Our racism, our dead: When it comes to racism in other countries, Germany condemns it in the strongest possible terms. But here we look the other way, like in Hanau. Why actually?

Is the risk with ETFs really as low as everyone says? The European market for exchange-traded index funds breaks the trillion mark. Investors will have to search a long time to find the disadvantages of this asset class.

What can we do?

To watch TV: A film like a poem: “Wetteruchten” on ARD with Ulrich Tukur and Ursina Lardi. Today at 8:15 p.m.

Watch a movie: In “Wonder Woman 1984” Patty Jenkins sends Gal Gadot on a wild trip into the eighties as a superhero.

Read: In “The Trout” Leander Fischer tells of the supreme discipline of fishing, fly fishing. And of a deceptive idyll. A virtuoso debut novel.

What should I know for tomorrow?

The Berlin Regional Court is negotiating a statement in the public debate about Claims for compensation from the Hohenzollern. A historian is suing the aristocratic family to cease and desist.

After another The nuclear dispute with Iran comes to a head Germany, France and Great Britain are discussing how to proceed with the USA. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will travel to Paris, where he will meet his French and British counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Dominic Raab.

Number of the day!

22,536 – Proceedings due to violations of the Corona rules have initiated the Berlin districts since the beginning of the pandemic. However, three districts did not report any figures. In truth, the number of procedures is likely to have exceeded the 30,000 mark.