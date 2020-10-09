Thomas Haldenwang warns of a “steep rise in anti-Semitism in Germany”. The head of the protection of the constitution says in an interview that crimes against Jews and Jewish institutions have increased significantly. Security agencies need to be particularly vigilant.

D.he President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, has warned of a “steep rise in anti-Semitism in Germany”. “In the past two years in particular, criminal offenses, including acts of violence, against Jews and Jewish institutions in Germany have increased significantly,” Haldenwang told the Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel (Friday) in view of the memory of the victims of the right-wing terrorist attack in Halle exactly one year ago .

A situation report by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution also shows that the concerns of Jewish citizens are justified that they could become victims of hostility or even violent attacks on the street. Security authorities would have to be extremely vigilant here.

“Above all, society must be made aware of the need to work together against emerging anti-Semitism,” said Haldenwang. The danger is increasingly from radicalized individual perpetrators.

The Halle attack

On October 9, 2019, the heavily armed right-wing extremist Stephan Balliet tried to storm the synagogue in Halle and cause a massacre of 52 visitors. When he did not succeed, he shot a 40-year-old passerby and a 20-year-old guest in a kebab shop. During his escape, the German injured several people, some very seriously.

The trial of the 28-year-old from Saxony-Anhalt is underway at the Naumburg Higher Regional Court. On this Friday the victims will be commemorated in Halle with events, prayers and wreaths. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, are expected.

also read

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht declared that the attack in Halle remained “an incredible crime, driven by harrowing hatred of Jews”. “The breeding ground for such terrible acts is hatred, agitation and conspiracy myths full of vicious anti-Semitism. We have to act even more consistently against this, ”emphasized the SPD politician.

She referred to the law against hatred and agitation passed by the Bundestag. The fight against anti-Semitism will also be a focus of the video conference of the EU justice ministers this Friday, announced Lambrecht.